US

Turns out the McDonald's secret menu is real -- here's what happens when you try to order off of it

Will Wei

The manager of a McDonald’s in Scotland confirmed the existence of what has heretofore only been urban legend — the McDonald’s secret menu.

For years, I’ve read about a “secret menu” that offers up ridiculous items like the “Land, Sea, and Air Burger,” which is a Big Mac stuffed with a chicken and fish patty, so I took to the streets of New York City and even tried to order one. 

The employee at the time denied the existence of such a menu. Now the secret is out. 

Produced by Will Wei. Camera by Devan Joseph.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.