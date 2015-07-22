Turns out the McDonald's secret menu is real -- here's what happens when you try to order off of it

The manager of a McDonald’s in Scotland confirmed the existence of what has heretofore only been urban legend — the McDonald’s secret menu.
For years, I’ve read about a “secret menu” that offers up ridiculous items like the “Land, Sea, and Air Burger,” which is a Big Mac stuffed with a chicken and fish patty, so I took to the streets of New York City and even tried to order one.
The employee at the time denied the existence of such a menu. Now the secret is out.
Produced by Will Wei. Camera by Devan Joseph.
