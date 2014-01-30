A Pittsburgh McDonald's Employee Allegedly Sold Heroin In Happy Meals

A Pittsburgh woman has been arrested for allegedly selling heroin in McDonald’s Happy Meals, CBS Pittsburgh is reporting.

Drug detectives told CBS that customers seeking drugs were instructed to go through the fast-food restaurant’s drive-thru and say, “I’d like to order a toy.”

The customers would then be directed to a drive-thru window where they would be handed a Happy Meal box containing heroin.

The detectives set up a sting Wednesday afternoon and used the system to buy heroin.

Afterwards, they arrested 26-year-old Shania Dennis of East Pittsburgh and obtained 50 bags of heroin from the suspect, CBS reported.

Here’s a photo of the Happy Meal and alleged drugs:

