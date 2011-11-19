McDonald's Ends Deal With Major Egg Supplier After This Horrific Video Surfaced

McDonald’s is no longer accepting eggs from one of its major suppliers, Sparboe Farms, after a graphic video showing the hellish conditions inside three Midwestern facilities surfaced.



The undercover footage, titled “The Rotten Truth About Egg McMuffins” was shot by animals rights group, Mercy for Animals at farms in Minnesota, Colorado, and Iowa.

We watched the 4-minute video, and it’s pretty gruesome.

It shows workers tormenting birds by swinging them in circles and ramming their necks through wire cages and chicks getting their beaks burned off without painkillers. In some instances, unwanted chicks are left to suffocate in plastic bags.

According to the AP, McDonald’s called the treatment of animals in the video “disturbing and completely unacceptable.”

The news comes less than a month after the Humane Society of the United States filed a lawsuit against the pork supplier of the McDonald’s McRib for the inhumane treatment of its pigs.

Watch the video below:

