McDonald's crushes earnings expectations thanks to all-day breakfast and other menu changes

McDonald’s on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings and sales that beat analysts’ most bullish estimates.

In the US, all-day breakfast and the introduction of three new Big Mac burgers helped lift sales by 1.7%, McDonald’s said.

Global sales at stores open for at least one year — so-called comparable store sales — rose 4%, trouncing an estimate for an increase by 1.3%.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $US1.47, beating the forecast for $US1.34.

McDonald’s shares rose more than 2% in premarket trading.

More to come …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.