McDonald's beats big on earnings

McDonald’s just reported first-quarter earnings, and it absolutely crushed it.

The fast-food company posted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23.

McDonald’s same-store sales rose 6.2%, beating the forecast for 4.5%.

Analysts had estimated adjusted EPS of $1.16 on revenues of $5.81 billion, according to Bloomberg.

In the fourth quarter, McDonald’s results showed that its turnaround strategy, including all-day breakfast and management restructuring, was paying off. Its same-store sales rose for the first time in two years in the third quarter.

More to come …

