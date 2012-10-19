McDonald's Earnings Whiff, And The Company Says Global Same-Store Sales Growth Now Trending 'Negative'

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider.com

McDonald’s has whiffed on earnings.And beyond that, the company says same-store sales are going negative.



From the release:

OAK BROOK, IL – McDonald’s Corporation today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2012.

In constant currencies, the Company posted higher revenues and earnings per share compared with the prior year while operating income was flat. On an as reported basis, revenues were relatively flat and operating income and earnings per share decreased, reflecting the impact of foreign currency translation. “While our sales momentum and current financial results reflect today’s challenging conditions, we continue to see significant long-term opportunities for brand McDonald’s and remain confident in the underlying strength of our business model,” said McDonald’s Chief Executive Officer Don Thompson. “We have the right plans in place to drive long-term profitable growth along with the experience and alignment throughout the McDonald’s System to navigate the current environment. We expect near-term top- and bottom-line growth to remain pressured as we focus on driving guest traffic and market share by leveraging our strategies and competitive advantages in response to the global economic, operating and competitive challenges. As we begin fourth quarter, October’s global comparable sales are currently trending negative.”

As for the miss: EPS of $1.43 was 5 cents behind expectations.

Revenue was basically right in line.

