McDonald's unveils the future of its business, from minimalist packaging to high-tech, triple-drive thru stores

McDonald’s announced new packaging, drive-thru technology, and an app in an investor call.

The restaurant is working to increase drive-thru efficiency and streamline designs.

During the pandemic, up to 70% of orders have come through drive-thrus in some markets.

McDonald’s is testing new drive-thru concepts and streamlining designs, the fast-food giant said on a recent investor call.

McDonald’s will test different drive-thru concepts that let customers order through the new MyMcDonald’s app, skip lines, park in special pickup spaces, and some restaurants will be delivery and takeout only. The company says that the concepts could be tested in as many as 10,000 stores in the coming year.

Drive-thru orders have grown across the fast-food industry since the pandemic closed many dining rooms, and McDonald’s has been quietly working to shorten wait times since March. During COVID, McDonald’s says that 70% of sales in top markets are drive-thru orders. By October, wait times had dropped 20 seconds over the quarter. McDonald’s is already a drive-thru heavy hitter, with 25,000 worldwide, with plans for “increasing the speed of service â€¦ making it more personalâ€¦ making it more convenient” McDonald’s head of digital customer engagement Lucy Brady said on the call.



Along with increasing drive-thru efficiency and simplifying the menu, McDonald’s introduced new packaging that will rollout to every restaurant in the next two years, for what it says will be a consistent look, “so no matter where you are in the world, you can spot the same bag,” the company said in a press release.

Take a look at the new packaging and drive-thru concepts here.

McDonald’s introduced a packaging “refresh” across the chain.

The new packaging is “modern, fresh and fun” according to McDonald’s in bright colours with simple patterns that nod to what’s inside the containers.

For example the Filet-O-Fish will come in the typical sandwich container, but decorated with blue waves.

“Simple, bold graphics that nod to our world famous menu items are combined with a playful wink to whatever tasty item is inside. Think melting cheese drips on a Quarter Pounder with Cheese box” McDonald’s said in a statement.

Bubbles on cups for cold drinks have the same effect.

The new packaging is planned to roll out across all McDonald’s over the next two years.

McDonald’s restaurant will see some changes, too with drive thru concept tests.

On-the-go restaurants will be focused on takeout and delivery orders, with little or no seating and smaller footprints than regular restaurants.

McDonald’s McDonald’s drive thru concept.

Express drive thrus will add extra lanes for customers who ordered food through the app.

McDonald’s McDonald’s drive thru concept.

McDonald’s says the food may even come to the car via a conveyer belt.

McDonald’s McDonald’s drive thru concept.

Dedicated parking spaces for fast pickup orders will also be tested.

McDonald’s McDonald’s drive thru concept.

