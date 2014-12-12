Here's What McDonald's Could Be Cutting From The Menu Next Month

McDonald’s revealed Wednesday that it would cut several items from its massive menu next month in an effort to speed up service.

The company hasn’t said which items will be axed, but it is performing tests of simplified menus in several markets that could provide a clue, Reuters reports.

The pared-down menus offer one Quarter Pounder with Cheese, down from four on the regular menu, one Premium Chicken sandwich instead of three, and one Snack Wrap instead of three.

McDonald’s is also planning to cut items from its Extra Value Meals.

“There’s more to come,” McDonald’s US President Mike Andres said on a conference call with investors, according to Reuters. “We don’t need to have a big menu board to offer variety.”

The changes will be rolled out nationally in January.

McDonald’s has been criticised for adding too many items to its menu as customer service has slowed dramatically.

The menu has grown 42.4% in the past seven years, to 121 items from 85 items in 2007, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The chain’s average drive-thru wait is 3 minutes, 9.5 seconds, which is the longest average wait time in at least 15 years, according to a study by QSR Magazine.

