McDonald's just cut 7 sandwiches from the menu

McDonald’s is cutting a ton of items from its menu.

The chain axed the Deluxe Quarter Pounder burger, six chicken sandwiches, and the honey mustard and chipotle barbecue snack wraps, Bloomberg reports.

“It was a ‘rolling removal,’ meaning restaurants discontinued serving them as their supply depleted” over the last couple months, said McDonald’s spokeswoman Lisa McComb told Bloomberg.

McDonald’s started slimming down its menu following six straight quarters of same-store sales declines in the U.S.

Critics say the bloated menu has dramatically slowed down customer service.

The menu has grown 42.4% in the past seven years, to 121 items from 85 items in 2007, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The chain’s average drive-thru wait is 3 minutes, 9.5 seconds, which is the longest average wait time in at least 15 years, according to a study by QSR Magazine.

McDonald’s franchisees have also expressed frustration over the expanded menu.

“They say they are going to simplify the menu and then add the Sirloin Burger and new ingredients,” one franchisee wrote in response to a survey by Janney Capital Markets. “They are continually forcing new products on the owners to try and drive sales, but the new products continue to slow service and frustrate managers and crew in the restaurants.”

