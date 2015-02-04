Here are some great/awkward videos of people attempting to pay with hugs and selfies at McDonald's

McDonald’s launched a fun new promotion with a Super Bowl TV ad on Sunday, which allows some customers to “Pay With Lovin.'”
The fast food chain is temporarily accepting acts of love — such as high-fives, selfies, kisses, hugs and “I love yous” — as forms of payment at preselected times at restaurants throughout the US.
Customers and store employees have been posted videos on YouTube taking part in these unusual transactions. Many with comedic effect.
We’ll start with the ultimate: This guy strips down to a dress, dons a pink wig, and dances around the restaurant to the theme of Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off.”
“OK, I LIKE YOUR EARRINGS.”
“Hang on I have to put you on speakerphone for one second; I have to say that I love you. Don’t ask.”
Some reluctant dancing and hugging in Kentuckiana.
Smooth moves.
This woman got away lightly.
“Awwwwww I love youuuu!”
But not everyone has had as much luck attempting to Pay With Lovin’ this week:
Tried to pay for my McDonald’s with selfies ……… It didn’t work
