A McDonald’s customer assaulted an employee with a french-fry scoop because her order took too long, according to Nashville police

Nashville police are seeking help to identify a suspect who attacked a McDonald’s employee.

The incident occurred after the customer became irate over a delay with her order, police said.

The employee, who has not yet been identified, suffered a gash to their forehead after the attack.

An irate McDonald's customer attacked an employee because her order took too long, according to Nashville police.

The Nashville Police Department said in a statement on its website that the dispute took place on October 2 at a Tennessee branch.

The Charlotte Observer first reported on the incident.

The suspect became angry when her order took longer than expected. She then went behind the counter and “punched an employee with the metal fry scooper,” according to the police statement.

According to police, the employee, who has not yet been identified, suffered a gash to their forehead after being hit with the instrument, which is typically made from stainless steel.

Following the incident, the suspect was seen driving off in a silver Chevy Impala with “a friend and children,” officials said.

McDonald’s and Nashville Police Department did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Investigators are asking the public to help track down the female suspect. In a series of photos uploaded to help identify her, the woman was seen to be wearing a face mask below her chin.

In a separate incident earlier this year, a McDonald’s manager reportedly had a gun pulled on him after two customers complained their fries were too salty.

In another fast-food-related incident that also took place in Tennessee, Memphis police said they arrested two customers for starting a shooting at a Burger King branch in June.

The pair had complained that their chicken sandwich had too much hot sauce, Insider’s Grace Dean reported.