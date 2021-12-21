McDonald’s has installed exercise bikes in some of it’s restaurants in China so customers can work out and charge their phones while eating

A TikTok video of a woman eating and riding an exercise bike at McDonald’s in China has gone viral as people marvel at the wonder of working out while binging. McDonald’s China Weibo screen capture

McDonald’s China introduced exercise bikes connected to tables at a Guangdong outlet in November.

A TikTok video of a woman eating while riding one such bike has gone viral.

Users can also charge their phones with the energy generated from their workouts.

A TikTok video of a woman eating and riding an exercise bike at McDonald’s in China has gone viral, chalking up about 35 million views in five days as people marvel at the wonder of working out while binging on fast food.

The device is not just an exercise bike attached to a table — it’s a phone charger too.

According to a McDonald’s China post about the shop’s opening, the gadget was first rolled out in November at an outlet in the southern Guangdong province that promotes a low-carbon, environmentally friendly lifestyle.

The bikes are made out of recycled plastic and allow users to generate electricity from exercising that can then be used to charge their mobile phones or other devices.

China’s Zhengguan News also featured the video last week. It was reposted from Douyin — China’s version of TikTok.

Another Douyin video featured a man eating an ice-cream and drinking a beverage while biking.

McDonald’s China told Insider there are currently 10 such “Green Charging Bikes” at two outlets in Guangdong and Shanghai.