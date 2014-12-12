See How McDonald's Really Makes Its Chicken McNuggets

McDonald’s is offering up a degree of transparency with their new “Our Food, Your Questions” campaign. The restaurant is inviting consumers to ask questions about their food on social-media platforms in an attempt to dispel myths surrounding the fast food chain.

