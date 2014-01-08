McDonald's Just Released These Gross-Looking Cheese Fries In Japan

McDonald’s is releasing cheesy fries in Japan as part of a promotion offering “vintage” American cuisine.

Kotaku has pictures of the “Classic Fries with Cheese” and they look pretty gross.

The $3.35 dish comes with a packet of bright yellow cheese sauce that diners have to squeeze out over the fries.

A second packet contains “bacon flavour topping” that resembles bacon bits.

The offering is part of McDonald’s 1950s-style “American Diner” menu in Japan, which includes the “Diner Double Beef” hamburger with “Chicago-style steak sauce” and mashed potatoes. The fast food chain will also be offering American-inspired “1970s soul food” and “1980s pop culture cuisine” in Japan in the coming weeks.

Here’s another photo of the fries:

