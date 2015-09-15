McDonald's in the US has given the Quarter Pounder a complete makeover

McDonald’s has given its Quarter Pounder a complete makeover.

The chain recently started toasting its buns longer and increased the size of its patties from 4 ounces when raw to 4.25 ounces. The 4-ounce patties shrink to 2.8 ounces after cooking.

McDonald’s has now changed how its patties are seared to lock in more flavour, the company announced in a tweet on Monday.

Our Quarter Pounder with Cheese is now seared for more flavour. You can almost hear the sizzle. pic.twitter.com/PLtAbfCLKz

McDonald’s is making major changes to its menu and business following seven straight quarters of same-store sales declines in the US, where the chain is battling a pervasive public perception that its food is processed and unhealthy.

The company has also been hurt by a series of food-safety scandals in Asia, which contributed to a 15% loss in net income last year.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s relationship with franchisees, who operate 81% of its restaurants globally, is at an all-time low. Employees have also been striking for higher pay and better working conditions.

