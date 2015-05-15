12 dramatic changes McDonald's made this year

McDonald’s has been making huge changes in the past year to revive lagging sales and improve its public image.

The company hired a new CEO, removed some items from the menu while adding new ones, and launched a massive marketing campaign to answer customer concerns about its food.

Here’s a round-up of everything that has changed in the last year, as well as some of the recently announced changes to come.

