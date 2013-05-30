McDONALD's CEO: 'We Don't Sell Junk Food'

McDonald’s CEO Don Thompson recently denied that the fast-food chain sells junk food.



At the company’s annual shareholders meeting last week, a 9-year-old girl named Hannah asked Thompson why he didn’t offer healthier options for kids.

“We don’t sell junk food, Hannah,” Thompson said at the meeting, adding that his kids grew up eating McDonald’s and also enjoy dining at home.

Thompson also defended his brand from a doctor who asked the brand to stop marketing to children.

“We provide high quality food. We always have; it’s real beef, it’s real chicken, it’s real tomatoes, real lettuce, real fruit, real smoothies, real dairy, real eggs, and we do it in a way that is also affordable,” Thompson said.

McDonald’s has often been criticised for its role in the obesity epidemic.

The brand has tried to offer more healthy options recently, such as its Egg White Delight breakfast sandwich.

But a doctor who attended the meeting still isn’t impressed with the brand’s efforts.

“My medical and public health colleagues the world over have repeatedly acknowledged the science I think McDonald’s-style fast food and the fast food practices to the decline in children’s health and McDonald’s has yet to make substitute changes,” the doctor, Andrew Bremer, said to Thompson.

