94-year-old McDonald's worker says her job is 'a reason to get up in the morning'

Loraine Maurer has been working at McDonald’s since 1973 — and she’s not planning on retiring any time soon.

The 94-year-old recently reached 44 years working at the fast-food chain, with dozens of loyal customers visiting the Evansville, Indiana location where she works to celebrate the occasion, the Evansville Courier Press reported.

While Maurer’s four children have all retired, she told local news channel WFIE she doesn’t want to stop working.

“I can’t quit,” Maurer said. “It’s a reason to get up in the morning. The people are all nice.”

Maurer works the breakfast shift on Friday and Saturday, waking up at 3 a.m. and arriving at 5 a.m. to serve coffee and oatmeal made the “Loraine way.” Customers say that only Maurer can make oatmeal correctly.

Even on days that she isn’t working, however, Maurer goes to McDonald’s for her meals. Her favourite meal: the Filet-o-Fish.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.