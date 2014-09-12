Why McDonald's Can't Serve Brunch Right Now

McDonald’s Facebook McDonald’s breakfast notoriously ends at 10:30.

Yesterday, news broke that McDonald’s had trademarked the term “McBrunch.”

The news led to speculation that the fast food chain could be getting in on the brunch trend to boost declining sales.

McDonald’s breakfast notoriously ends at 10:30 a.m. at most locations.

Executives of the brand have hinted that it might extend breakfast hours — though no specifics have been provided. McDonald’s already offers some breakfast items after midnight.

But McDonald’s would have to make major changes in the kitchen to enable brunch.

Scott Hume at BurgerBusiness.com explains that limitations in the kitchens are the reason that breakfast isn’t served all day.

“It’s a shock to hear, but McDonald’s doesn’t do made-to-order breakfast,” Hume said. “Its customer traffic is too great for that. So eggs and sausage are pre-cooked and held for breakfast sandwich assembly.”

At 10:30, McDonald’s needs to start using its toasters and grills for burgers, chicken nuggets, and sandwich buns instead, Hume said.

YouTube McDonald’s must switch out equipment between breakfast and lunch.

J.M. Owens, a McDonald’s operator in Atlanta, explained more about the process to BurgerBusiness.com earlier this year: “First, there are some capacity issues. We only have so much toaster space and so much grill space. Unlike a lot of breakfast QSRs, we still cook our product on a grill. Many of the pretenders are doing a ton of prep in microwaves. For instance, go into a Dunkin’ Doughnuts or a Starbucks, who are chasing breakfast, and you don’t find a grill, or oven, or fryer. We prefer to be a restaurant rather than processing everything through a microwave.”

“The ‘McDonald’s After Midnight’ menu works when customer traffic is light,” Hume told us. “But it wouldn’t work all day because it requires streamlining both breakfast and burger menus to a few all-star items.”

So, it could take a long time for McDonald’s to figure out a way to do breakfast and burgers together.

