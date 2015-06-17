McDonald's is launching some bizarre menu items in Canada

McDonald’s has a new plan to win over Canadian customers.

The fast food giant is unveiling five dishes to celebrate different regions of Canada.

The new menu will help customers, “explore the flavours of Canada,” according to McDonald’s.

The McLobster is being resurrected for the promotion, even after poor sales performance and negative reviews in the past.

Other regional items on the menu include the Maple & Bacon Poutine, the Cottage Country Chicken, the Western BBQ Burger and the Chocolate Nanaimo Sundae.

Here are the items:

As part of the promotion, McDonald’s is encouraging customers to post photos of their Canadian-inspired meals to Flavour Passport in order to win prizes.

The grand prize is a chance to win the, “Ultimate Canadian Adventure” – a trip to one of the five following destinations: Alberta Ranch Experience, Muskoka Retreat in Ontario, Atlantic Coastal Adventure, Wilderness Discovery in Quebec or the West Coast Exploration in BC.

Customers that enter the contest can also win a variety of secondary prizes, from Muskoka Chair Sets to a 1-year supply of Pure Canadian Maple Syrup Prize, according to the official rules.

The contest is open to residents of Canada above 16 years of age.

