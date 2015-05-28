McDonald's calls FIFA situation 'extremely concerning'

REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann Mary Dillon, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer of McDonald?s Corporation and FIFA President Sepp Blatter (R) arrive for a news conference in Berlin July 8, 2006.

May 27 McDonald’s Corp, a World Cup sponsor, said on Wednesday that it found the U.S. Department of Justice’s indictment of senior officials at soccer’s governing body FIFA “extremely concerning.”

U.S. authorities said nine soccer officials and five sports media and promotions executives faced corruption charges involving more than $US150 million in bribes. Swiss police arrested seven FIFA officials who are now awaiting extradition to the United States.

The company said in a statement that it is in contact with FIFA on the matter and is closely monitoring the situation.

