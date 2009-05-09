McDonald's Buys Prime Time 'Roadblock' on Hulu

Hulu doesn’t like to be perceived as competing against TV, but that’s what McDonald’s has the web video site doing with a new campaign for its line of upscale coffee drinks, McCafe.

The fast food chain is promoting a commercial-free “prime time” on Hulu on Friday, starting at 7pm ET and lasting eight hours until midnight on the West Coast.

During that period, thanks to McDonald’s, all shows from all networks will stream without advertising, except for a branded frame advertising the McCafe.

Ad Age Digital DigitalNext MediaWorks McDonald’s bought all the available ad spots across all shows during that time period and is promoting its largesse with a countdown clock on the Hulu homepage with “Family Guy” character Meg and “30 Rock’s” Alec Baldwin. When users click on the McCafe display ad on Hulu, they are directed to a microsite for the coffee line.

A Hulu spokesperson said the program is a test, and that Hulu has no intention of creating event-programming, or driving viewers away from the TV. It’s one of several experiments planed for ad-free periods, even days on Hulu.

Continue reading on AdAge >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.