McDonald’s, Burger King, and other chains can hire workers as young as 14. Here are some jobs they can do and others that are off limits.

Chains are hiring workers as young as 14 years old as they struggle to fill open roles.

The labor department limits the types of work that young teens can perform.

A McDonald’s franchisee said hiring young workers had big benefits.

Some fast-food restaurant owners are turning to teenagers to help solve their labor shortages, but hiring minors comes with extra rules and regulations that businesses must follow or risk penalties and fines.

Laws regulating employment of minors vary by state, but the Department of Labor set 14 as the minimum age for non agricultural jobs. Whichever is stricter – state or federal law – applies in each jurisdiction.

The Fair Labor and Standards Act (FLSA) sets rules for minors based on different age groups. Teens who are 14 to 15 years old can work in restaurants and quick-service businesses during non-school hours, up to three hours on school days, and up to 18 hours on a school week. They are limited to 40 hours on non-school weeks. Hours aren’t limited by the FLSA once workers hit age 16.

These young workers can only perform certain jobs in restaurants. They’re legally permitted to work cash registers, bus tables, and clean floors. They can cook and do prep work, as well as use dishwashers, blenders, and coffee grinders. They cannot, however, play any role in baking processes, including mixing ingredients or removing items from ovens. They can’t work in freezers or meat coolers, though they are allowed to enter them briefly when needed.

The next youngest age group, which covers 16-to-17-year-olds, have greater flexibility in terms of the types of work they can perform. But the FLSA prohibits this group from any jobs that have been designated as “hazardous” by the DOL. Minors are generally not allowed to work with meat processing machines, bakery machines like mixers and cookie makers, balers, compactors, and motor vehicles. There are no federal limits on the number of hours 16- and 17-year-olds can work.

Penalties are steep for companies that violate these laws. Companies could be fined up to $US11,000 ($AU14,930) for each violation, and up to $US50,000 ($AU67,864) for incidents that lead to death or serious injury of a minor. If violations are determined to be willful or repeated, the fine increases to $US100,000 ($AU135,727).

Minor workers are entitled to be paid the same minimum wage as other workers, but workers under 20 can be paid as little as $US4.25 ($AU6) an hour for up to 90 days of training. If a state has a higher minimum wage, that would supersede the minor wage.

Even with strict limitations on the jobs young workers can perform, some business owners say they’re necessary.

McDonald’s and reportedly Burger King are among the chains that have recently advertised work to teens as young as 14.

Young workers have been “a blessing in disguise,” Heather Coleman, owner of three McDonald’s franchises in Oregon, told Insider. “They have the drive and work ethic. They get the technology. They catch on really quickly.”



