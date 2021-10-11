I stuck to a $10 budget at McDonald’s and Burger King, and I was able to get more food from the larger chain

I ordered a triple cheeseburger, small fry, four-piece chicken nugget, small drink, and ranch dipping sauce from McDonald’s.

In my bid to see how much food I could get from each chain for $US10 ($AU14) and compare its value, it seemed fairest to buy similar items: one filling burger, at least one side, and a drink.

The total cost of the meal from McDonald’s came to $US9.96 ($AU14), before taxes and fees. Most of the official meal combos at McDonald’s ran over my $US10 ($AU14) budget, so I found that ordering individual items got me the most food for my money.