This burger is the one thing that Americans should order at McDonald's in South Korea

Kate Taylor/Business Insider McDonald’s bulgogi burger is the star of its South Korean menu.

I recently visited McDonald’s while on a trip to Seoul, South Korea.

The bulgogi burger was the best item I tried on McDonald’s South Korean menu.

In some ways, the bulgogi burger reminded me of the iconic Big Mac. It’s a compact burger, without too many toppings, that packs a punch thanks to its distinctive flavour.

Some people might scoff at the idea of visiting American fast-food giant McDonald’s while in South Korea, a country with an abundance of cheap, delicious food.

But, I would argue that visiting McDonald’s restaurants around the world offers a unique look into how the fast-food chain tweaks its menu to match local tastes.

Overall, my recent trips to McDonald’s locations in Seoul were a bit of a disappointment. The mozzarella stick-topped burger was a downright nightmare, while other aspects of the chain simply reminded me of the US.

However, if you’re a fast-food fan visiting McDonald’s in South Korea, there is one menu item I would recommend you order. McDonald’s bulgogi burger is the perfect example of how the chain has adapted the menu to win over locals – and a pretty tasty example at that.

My first taste of the bulgogi burger was in the form of the egg bulgogi burger.

The burger, which was about the size of a Big Mac, is made with pork and flavored with a sweet sauce. First created by McDonald’s to win over Korean customers, the bulgogi burger has become an iconic menu staple in South Korea.

The thin patty was richer and softer than a classic McDonald’s beef patty you would get back in the US, with an almost velvety texture. It was covered in a goopy, sweet sauce.

This burger’s biggest weakness was its somewhat chalky egg, which tasted like it might have been plucked straight from a McMuffin. It did not add anything to the burger except a rubbery texture.

So, I decided I had to try the burger again, this time sans egg. And, it was even better.

Without the egg, I could more clearly pick up the richness of the patty and the intense sweetness of the sauce. In some ways, the bulgogi burger reminded me of the Big Mac. It’s a compact burger, without too many toppings, that packs a punch thanks to its distinctive flavour.

McDonald’s bulgogi burger might be too sweet for some. However, if you want to understand McDonald’s in South Korea, you couldn’t pick a tastier option.

