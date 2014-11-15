McDonald's Created Broccoli That Tastes Like Bubble Gum

McDonald’s CEO Don Thompson spoke at an event hosted by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz on Thursday night, where a guest asked what the fast-food chain was doing to get kids to eat healthier.

Thompson pointed out that McDonald’s had redesigned their milk jugs and reduced their fry sizes.

But McDonald’s wackiest attempt at making their menu more nutritious was to design broccoli that tasted like bubble gum.

If that sounds like it wouldn’t taste good, it didn’t.

“It wasn’t all that,” said Thompson.

The McDonald’s CEO said kids were confused by the taste. The bubble gum flavored broccoli was a failure.

Thompson defended McDonald’s menu options. He claimed McDonald’s sells the most salads of any American restaurant chain.

At the same time, the fast-food CEO said parents have to make food choices for their kids themselves.

“You can’t ask a business to do things that you as a parent won’t do yourself,” he said.

Disclosure: Marc Andreessen, co-founder of Andreessen Horowitz, is an investor in Business Insider.

