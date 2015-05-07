The internet is torn between thinking McDonald's new Hamburglar is a hunk ... or a creep

McDonald’s has brought back brand mascot the Hamburglar — a character that hasn’t appeared in the fast food chain’s TV ads since 2002.

The brand describes the new Hamburglar as “a suburban dad” who had been living “a quiet life” until the release of the Sirloin Third Pound Burger.

Here’s what the Hamburglar looked like back in his former life:

And here he is now, in a teaser video created by ad agency Leo Burnett. It looks like he’s beefed up. And lost his overbite.

It’s quite the transformation, and it has taken many people by surprise. Ultimately it seems like consumers can’t decide whether the new Hamburglar is a creepy character of nightmares — New York Magazine’s Grub Street has dubbed him “a disgrace” — or kind of hot.

Ultimately, it’s made people feel a little uncomfortable:

Gonna be weird to tell my kids that the Hamburglar wasn’t always hot af. pic.twitter.com/QD2p50kWza

— Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) May 6, 2015

I’m not sure if the new Hamburgler is supposed to be creepy or hot. #marketingstunt #prfail #RobbleRobble http://t.co/UVyc3le9I0

— Melissa A.E. Sanders (@MelisPR) May 7, 2015

I’m not sure the hamburglar should be a DILF.

— Benji W (@benjiw) May 6, 2015

That is a grown man wearing a trenchcoat, a tie over a striped crew neck shirt, w/a mask & a hat. He probably has a white van. Hamburglar NO

— Jean Grae (@JeanGreasy) May 6, 2015

That’s not the Hamburglar I know & love. This is some hipster creeper wearing Kanye West’s shoes. @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/ay1RIgP4nn

— Joseph Godfrey (@j0eg0d) May 7, 2015

We kept Floyd Mayweather out of Australia, let’s also hope the new Hamburglar never enters the country. He’s creepy. pic.twitter.com/RwhEnO27lO

— DTelf (@DTelf) May 7, 2015

OK, got nothing to say about deflation or Joss Whedon BUT, that new #Hamburglar. ARE YOU SERIOUS!? He looks like a creepy hypster!!!

— Angel Colón Figueroa (@AC_Figueroa) May 7, 2015

McDonald’s is currently undergoing a huge transformation under new CEO Steve Easterbrook.

On revealing his new strategy designed to revive the ailing business earlier this month, Easterbrook admitted the company had made some marketing misses. That included the mistake of targeting millennials in its ads as if they are one homogeneous group. Going forward, the company will engage in “less sweeping talk of millennials as if they are one single group with shared attitudes,” he said.

How the new Hamburglar fits into this new marketing approach isn’t immediately clear, but it has certainly divided opinion among potential customers.

