I tried everything on McDonald's breakfast menu and saw why it can't just rely on iconic classics to fend off new competition

Irene Jiang / Business Insider McDonald’s breakfast has stood the test of time, but will it withstand the test of taste?

McDonald’s has long sat on the fast-food breakfast throne, but new forces threaten its sovereignty.

As a result, the chain has been timidly tinkering with its breakfast menu, adding such oddities as breakfast bagels and McChicken breakfast sandwiches.

But with its rivals growing stronger by the day, McDonald’s must rally its breakfast forces and prepare for the epic battle to come.

I took it upon myself to test McDonald’s entire breakfast menu to see how well-prepared it is for the winds it must weather. And while its core is strong, it needs to be whipped into shape if it wants to fend off any would-be usurpers.

Sign up for Business Insider’s retail newsletter, The Drive-Thru, to get more stories like this in your inbox.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories .

McDonald’s has long been the king of breakfast, but recently, the iconic chain has been tweaking its menu here and there in an effort to boost disappointing sales.

Times are tough and getting tougher.

After the Chicken Wars of August 2019, McDonald’s chicken sales slumped. Then, one of McDonald’s biggest rivals, Wendy’s, announced in September it would be launching a breakfast menu nationwide in 2020 – replete with finger-lickin’ chicken sandwiches of its own.

Then, McDonald’s decided to add chicken to its breakfast menu in 2020.

Old dogs need to learn new tricks if they want to compete with the pups. McDonald’s breakfast has so far stood the test of time, but will it withstand the test of taste? I tried everything to find out.

For the whole shebang, my total was $US56.58 with promotional pricing. I ordered all of the entrees on the breakfast menu except for sandwiches that contained just egg or just sausage. I also ordered three drinks from the McCafe menu.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

DRINKS — McCafe’s selection is extensive but also can be overwhelming. I got an iced coffee, strawberry banana smoothie, and iced mocha.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

ICED COFFEE, $US2.69 — I didn’t realise that the iced coffee came with milk added.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

It was milky enough that the coffee flavour was muted. Although pleasant and drinkable, it’s not for black coffee drinkers.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

STRAWBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIE, $US3.69 — It’s nice that McDonald’s has smoothies now, although this one tastes like jam and ice blended together.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Sadly, the smoothie is sickly sweet to the point of being undrinkable. It’s not healthy, and it doesn’t taste good. So what’s the point?

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

ICED MOCHA, $US2.99 — Of all the drinks in this lineup, the iced mocha does the best job at pretending to be fancy.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

It’s gorgeous with a deep, rich flavour and more than just a hint of chocolate.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

First on my table, biscuits. I bought three: the classic bacon egg and cheese, the sausage with egg, and the upcoming McChicken biscuit.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

BACON EGG AND CHEESE BISCUIT, $US4.19 — These golden butterballs are meant to be punctuated by the crisp of red, smoky bacon.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The biscuit, egg, and cheese are a power trio but lack the savoury kick they need to punch it up a level.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Alas, McDonald’s scant bacon does little to power up the flavour of this sandwich.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

SAUSAGE BISCUIT WITH EGG, $US3.99 — When McDonald’s gets a biscuit right, it gets it right. But its biscuits are inconsistent.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

At their worst, they are bland and dry. At their best, they’re crunchy, golden, and hot. But they’re usually good with sausage.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

McDonald’s sausage is reliably salty, soft, and fatty enough to bring out all the other flavours in a biscuit sandwich.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

MCCHICKEN BISCUIT, $US3.19 — This one hasn’t arrived on national menus yet, but will do so in 2020.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The New York location of McDonald’s I went to was one of the test locations selling the upcoming chicken breakfast items.

However, it truly doesn’t compare to its chicken biscuit counterparts at Wendy’s and Chick-fil-A.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

It really is just a McChicken patty on a biscuit. And that just feels a little low-effort.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

There are bagels on McDonald’s breakfast menu? When did that happen?!

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I spent most of 2018 living abroad, so there’s a good chance it happened then.

BACON EGG AND CHEESE BAGEL, $US4.49 — Bagels can be powerfully good — when they’re good. They’re the opposite when they’re bad.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

And sadly, McDonald’s bagels are bad.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Even though everything else on this sandwich is fine, the dry, floury bagel makes everything else taste like dust.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

SAUSAGE EGG AND CHEESE BAGEL, $US4.39 — McDonald’s sausage usually seems to fare better against stiffer sandwich buns.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

But in this case, the sandwich is unsalvageable due to its bagel bun.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I’m baffled as to why anyone would choose these bready flats over the far superior biscuit or McMuffin buns.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Speaking of which, McDonald’s most iconic breakfast item has got to be the McMuffin.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

SAUSAGE EGG MCMUFFIN, $US3.99 — McMuffin sandwiches have one main advantage over McDonald’s other sandwiches: they come with a full cracked egg cooked on a griddle.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I’m also personally a fan of the soft, chewy, English muffin bun that has a lovely dusting of grit.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

All in all, this sandwich has a great bite, solid and varied flavours, and ingredients that all taste relatively fresh and high-quality.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

EGG MCMUFFIN, $US3.99 — The name of this sandwich is a little misleading. If a sausage McMuffin also has egg in it, then this should be a ham McMuffin.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

What’s a McMuffin by any other name? Perfection. Hot ham, soft egg, chewy bun, and cheesy cheese make for one Benedictine egg sandwich.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

But the one I ordered for this taste test was less than perfect. I learned that hard ham and burnt bun break a McMuffin.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

SAUSAGE BURRITO, $US1.99 — As far as burritos go, breakfast burritos are the least exciting, in my opinion. However, other people clearly feel differently.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

It’s an extra ingredient to keep track of (a tortilla) without the added excitement.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

It’s essentially the same ingredients in all McDonald’s other sausage sandwiches, except in a tortilla. You’d think they’d toss in a slice of pepper or something.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

McGriddles satisfy that special sweet spot that only a combination of salt and sugar can hit.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

BACON EGG AND CHEESE MCGRIDDLE, $US4.19 — The sweet and sticky McGriddle needs a strong salty beast to bring out the best in it.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Unfortunately, McDonald’s bacon is chronically wimpy.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

And the pillowy, watery egg doesn’t do much to boost this sandwich’s flavour profile.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

SAUSAGE EGG AND CHEESE MCGRIDDLE, $US4.29 — However, the mighty McGriddle meets its match in McDonald’s soft, salty sausage.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

This sandwich could use a bit of a texture upgrade, though.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Even thought the balance of flavours is perfect, everything in the sandwich is kind of mushy.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

CHICKEN MCGRIDDLE, $US3.39 — This is the second of the McChicken items McDonald’s is adding to its menu in 2020.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I like McChickens. I like McGriddles. But there’s nothing in this sandwich that makes me say “they should be together.”

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Like its biscuit counterpart, this sandwich feels like a low-effort attempt to get in on the chicken action.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

BIG BREAKFAST WITH HOTCAKES, $US5.69 — This breakfast platter contains hotcakes, a hash brown, and a deconstructed sausage biscuit with egg.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

For hotcakes that come in a plastic box, McDonald’s fluffy rounds are actually pretty good.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I imagine that they sell like hotcakes.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Another classic still going strong at McDonald’s is the hash brown, which is the perfect potato pal for any solitary sandwich.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Whoever invented this crispy, pocket-sized spud probably didn’t know that they were changing the world.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The rest of this breakfast isn’t anything new. It’s just egg, sausage biscuit, and a sausage patty.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

But if you prefer your breakfast in non-sandwich form, McDonald’s has you covered.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

McDonald’s is kind of the King Lear of breakfast. It’s reigned long and well, but recent decisions have caused some to doubt its judgment, and there are many waiting to take its place.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Its classics are where the golden arches are strongest. Some of its best items, like its McMuffins, are also its oldest.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

However, McDonald’s hasn’t brought any good new items to the breakfast table in recent years.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Even though its classics are often better than what the competition has to offer, McDonald’s can’t rely on the past to save it in the future.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

It’s going to have to innovate to keep up with changing tastes. And slapping a McChicken patty on a biscuit just won’t cut it in a Popeyes chicken sandwich world.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.