McDonald’s has announced that its expanding its test of serving breakfast after midnight.



Now Darred Rovell at ESPN has tweeted an image of what appears to be a leaked menu.

The breakfast items offered are just basic essentials: McMuffins, hashbrowns, and burritos.

Check it out:

