An Australian McDonald's Has Been Blasting Opera Music To Drive Away Teen Loiterers

A McDonald’s restaurant in Australia is using opera music to repel loitering teens.

The fast-food restaurant in Mount Annan, Sydney has been blasting opera and classical tunes on outside speakers during the late-night hours when youngsters like to gather in the parking lot with friends, the MacArthur Chronicle reports.

The restaurant’s operations manager, Matthew Watson, told the newspaper that the stunt “seems to be working.”

“We’ve noticed a reduction in the number of young people hanging around, but we’ll have to reassess it properly in a couple of weeks,” he said.

Some locals have praised the strategy on the newspaper’s Facebook page.

“I have noticed a decrease in the amount of people hanging around the carpark, it is working,” wrote Jay Clark.

Amanda Howard added: “Personally I love it.”

But others said the music was too loud, with one woman saying she has even approached the police to get McDonald’s to turn it off.

“They turn it up really loud when youth are hanging around the car park,” wrote Janeen Brady.. “It woke me up at 1 a.m. Tuesday night and it’s only going to get worse as Xmas approaches.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.