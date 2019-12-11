AUDIO: McDonald's black franchisees are fighting to earn as much as their white counterparts

- McDonald’s black franchisees make hundreds of thousands of dollars less a year, on average, than their white counterparts at the fast-food giant.
- Black franchisees say their stores net $US68,000 less a month, on average, than McDonald’s overall franchisee average. That disparity has more than doubled in recent years.
- Larry Tripplett, the head of McDonald’s black franchisee group, the National Black McDonald’s Owners Association (NBMOA), said in an internal letter earlier this year that “the trajectory of the treatment of African American Owners is moving backwards.”
- McDonald’s black franchisees told Business Insider they’re limited to owning stores in areas where sales are lower and costs are higher.
- In 2008, McDonald’s had 304 black franchisees, according to internal documents. Today, franchisees say there are fewer than 200 black franchisees, as McDonald’s overall franchisee count drops.
McDonald’s black franchisees are fighting to earn as much as their white counterparts, as dozens leave the company they once considered family
