This McDonald's billboard dished out free McFlurries when the heat hit a record temperature

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

When a heatwave hit the Netherlands earlier this month, McDonald’s conjured up a novel way to keep people cool.

The fast food chain partnered with outdoor advertising JCDecaux to create a heat-activated billboard.

When the temperate at the Damrak in Amsterdam hit a record 38.6 degrees Celsius (101.48 Fahrenheit,) a panel opened automatically to offer out 100 McFlurry cups to passing pedestrians.

They then had to pop into the nearby McDonald’s restaurant to collect their free ice cream.

We first saw the billboard on Creativity Online.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.