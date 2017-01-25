A McDonald's in Boston is launching an ATM that spits out free Big Macs

Hollis Johnson McDonald’s Grand Mac will be available at the ATM pop-up.

A McDonald’s in Boston is about to launch a Big Mac ATM that spits out burgers free of charge, Metro Boston reported.

Customers can order either a Big Mac, a Mac Jr., or a Grand Mac on the ATM’s touchscreen. The ATM will tweet each customer’s order before dispensing a burger.

“We can’t give away all the secrets, but fresh Macs will be constantly loaded into the machine to ensure a high quality experience,” Vincent Spadea, a Boston McDonald’s franchisee, told Metro.

The pop up will be a one-day-only affair: January 31, from 11 am to 2 pm.

McDonald’s has recently doubled down on the Big Mac. As the iconic burger celebrates its 50th anniversary, the fast-food chain has started giving away bottles of its Big Mac sauce for the first time and testing a Bacon Big Mac in Canada

Say what?! A Big Mac ATM machine, where you can order real Big Macs, is coming to the Pru/Copley on January 31st. https://t.co/fjMZcrLpr7 pic.twitter.com/MGRxplpsRI

— BostonTweet (@BostonTweet) January 24, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.