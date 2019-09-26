McDonald's is teaming up with Beyond Meat to serve a plant-based burger at 28 restaurants. Here's how to get one.

Kate Taylor
McDonald’s is teaming up with Beyond Meat to test a new meat-free burger at 28 locations in Canada.

After pressure from people seeking a plant-based option at McDonald’s, the fast-food giant is testing a meat-free option in Southern Ontario. The burger, called the P.L.T. or “Plant. Lettuce. Tomato.,” will appear on menus in for 12-weeks starting on September 30.


The P.L.T. will only be available at McDonald’s locations and was made with Beyond Meat specifically for McDonald’s customers. The burger will cost $US6.49 CAD, plus tax.

McDonald’s has provided a list of where in Ontario customers can find the new plant-based burger.

Here are the McDonald’s locations where you can buy the P.L.T., starting September 30:

  • 269 Caradoc Street S., Strathroy, ON
  • 411 Christina St N, Sarnia, ON
  • 1330 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON,
  • 1253 London & Murphy Road, Sarnia, ON
  • 520 Oxford St W, London, ON
  • 385 Wellington Rd S, London, ON
  • 462 Wharncliffe Road, London, ON
  • 1033 Wonderland Rd S, London, ON
  • 955 Talbot Street, St Thomas, ON
  • 120 Thames Street North, Ingersoll, ON
  • 507 Norwich Avenue, Woodstock, ON
  • 980 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON
  • 170 Simcoe Street, Tillsonburg, ON
  • 1105 Wellington Road South, London, ON
  • 1074 Wellington Road South, London, ON
  • 4350 Wellington Road South, London, ON
  • 1159 Highbury Ave., London, ON
  • 959 Hamilton Road East, London, ON
  • 1950 Dundas Street, London, ON
  • 330 Clarke Road, London, ON
  • 261 Main Street North. Exeter, ON
  • 103 Fanshawe Park Road East, London, ON
  • 1175 Wonderland Road, London, ON
  • 61 Oxford Street West, London, ON
  • 1280 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON
  • 1205 Fanshawe Park Road West, London, ON
  • 200 Talbot Street West, Aylmer, ON
  • 1850 Oxford Street West, London, ON

