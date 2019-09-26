McDonald's is teaming up with Beyond Meat to serve a plant-based burger at 28 restaurants. Here's how to get one.

McDonald’s McDonald’s is teaming up with Beyond Meat.

McDonald’s is teaming up with Beyond Meat to test a new meat-free burger at 28 locations in Canada.

After pressure from people seeking a plant-based option at McDonald’s, the fast-food giant is testing a meat-free option in Southern Ontario. The burger, called the P.L.T. or “Plant. Lettuce. Tomato.,” will appear on menus in for 12-weeks starting on September 30.



Read more:

McDonald’s tests meat-free Beyond Meat burger in Canada



The P.L.T. will only be available at McDonald’s locations and was made with Beyond Meat specifically for McDonald’s customers. The burger will cost $US6.49 CAD, plus tax.

McDonald’s has provided a list of where in Ontario customers can find the new plant-based burger.

Here are the McDonald’s locations where you can buy the P.L.T., starting September 30:

269 Caradoc Street S., Strathroy, ON

411 Christina St N, Sarnia, ON

1330 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON,

1253 London & Murphy Road, Sarnia, ON

520 Oxford St W, London, ON

385 Wellington Rd S, London, ON

462 Wharncliffe Road, London, ON

1033 Wonderland Rd S, London, ON

955 Talbot Street, St Thomas, ON

120 Thames Street North, Ingersoll, ON

507 Norwich Avenue, Woodstock, ON

980 Dundas St, Woodstock, ON

170 Simcoe Street, Tillsonburg, ON

1105 Wellington Road South, London, ON

1074 Wellington Road South, London, ON

4350 Wellington Road South, London, ON

1159 Highbury Ave., London, ON

959 Hamilton Road East, London, ON

1950 Dundas Street, London, ON

330 Clarke Road, London, ON

261 Main Street North. Exeter, ON

103 Fanshawe Park Road East, London, ON

1175 Wonderland Road, London, ON

61 Oxford Street West, London, ON

1280 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON

1205 Fanshawe Park Road West, London, ON

200 Talbot Street West, Aylmer, ON

1850 Oxford Street West, London, ON

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.