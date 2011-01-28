This McDonald's Has Banned All Teenagers In Track Suits After 7 PM

Photo: Courtesy of Google Maps

If you visit the McDonald’s in Leyland, England after 7:00 PM, wearing a track suit, and are under eighteen, you can forget about that double cheeseburger and fries.Manager Rachel Hilliker told the Telegraph that in recent weeks, her restaurant has experienced kids engaging in “anti-social” antics, even “gang-style fighting.” She added, “My staff have been threatened and been told they will be stabbed when they finish work.”



Authorities have urged Hilliker to take a “zero tolerance” policy, which has left some customers upset. College student Scott Wilson calls it unfair stereotyping, after being turned away upon entering the McDonald’s with fellow joggers. Recalling the incident, Wilson claims the woman behind the counter refused to serve them, accusing them of “causing trouble.”

