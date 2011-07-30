McDonald's Is Adding Baguettes To Its Menu In France

Continuing with its tradition of offering cultural cuisine at restaurants across the globe, McDonald’s is adding French baguettes to its menu in France, according to MSNBC.



McDonald’s has already added McSpicy Paneer in India, and Gazpacho soup in Spain, among other cultural dishes across the world.

