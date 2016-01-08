11 photos that show how McDonald's has changed since the 1950s

McDonald’s has launched a new design for its take-out packaging.

The burger chain is among the nation’s oldest fast-food companies still in existence, and its packaging has changed drastically through the years.

With help from McDonald’s, we’ve compiled images of the chain’s take-out bags dating back to the 1950s.

From 1955 to 1961, the bags featured a mascot holding signs that read “custom built hamburgers” and “I’m speedier.”

he company got rid of the mascot in 1961 and opted for a much simpler design on its bags. The packaging featured an early version of what we know today as the Golden Arches. This design was used until 1968.

Cardboard hamburger boxes were introduced in the 1970s.

McDonald’s switched to foam packaging from 1983 to 1990, and added more breakfast takeout packaging as its breakfast menu was expanding.

Brown bags were launched in 1990.

The design was updated in 1993 to feature illustrations of McDonald’s food.

Another redesign was rolled out in 1995 featuring the updated Golden Arches. This design lasted until 2003.

The company switched to white packaging in 2003.

From 2008 to 2013, the company opted for a clean look with bags that featured images of whole foods, like fruits and vegetables.

McDonald’s got a little more creative with this 2013 redesign:

Now, in 2016, the company is making a return to brown bags.

