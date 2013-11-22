McDonald's Axes The McRib -- Here's How You Can Find A Store Still Selling It Near You [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

McDonald’s will not be selling the McRib nationally this holiday season, a result of its attempt to simplify its menu in the wake of several new product launches this year, including the Mighty Wings and the McWrap. Instead, it will be up to its franchisees to decide whether they want to sell the popular pork sandwich, and one enterprising fan has made a McRib Locator to tell people where they can find the stores selling it closest to them.

Foursquare is opening the home page of its app to advertisers that don’t have physical locations. In one promotion, an ad will sit on the top of screen telling people which nearby restaurants and stores accept Mastercard.

In what Adweek called “a stunning shift,” Disney has given the $US800 million media buying account for its movie business to Omnicom’s OMD after the account had been held for 10 years by Publicis Groupe’s Starcom. Employees from Publicis Groupe’s 4D will come over to OMD to work on the account.

Y&R agency VML has acquired the digital agency Biggs Gilmore, which has offices in Chicago and Kalamazoo, Mich.

Maxim’s proposed sale to Darden Media Group might not go through, after all, according to this report from Adweek.

eMarketer estimates that marketers will spend $US1.9 billion on sponsored content this year, a 24% increase from last year.

Pest control company Terminix selected Havas Worldwide Chicago and the Dallas office of the integrated/digital firm Hawkeye as its creative agency partners. Terminix previously worked with Publicis Dallas.

A study by Undertone found that an incredible 53% of online publishers did not think about whether people would be able to see the ads they run when they designed their web pages.

The dating app Hinge studied the people its New York City user-base favorited, and determined that MediaVest USA has the sexiest women in New York City, and Facebook employs the sexiest men in town. PR firm Weber Shandwick was found to have the second-sexiest group of women.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

