McDonald's Australia made a horrible change to its McFlurrys -- and customers are outraged

If you’ve ever had a McFlurry from McDonald’s, you know what makes the ice cream treat great is the cookie and candy pieces mixed in with the soft serve.

But McDonald’s Australia is changing up its stirring system — people have been complaining that the famous treat has been served with the cookie and candy pieces just thrown haphazardly on top. That, true fans know, does not a McFlurry make.

Here’s what a McFlurry should look like:

But that isn’t the case down under. BuzzFeed Australia’s Jemima Skelley wrote an open letter to Macca’s (that’s what they call McDonald’s) demanding some answers.

“IT IS NOW JUST A CUP OF SOFT SERVE WITH A SMALL AMOUNT OF TOPPING. YOU MAY AS WELL JUST BUY A F*CKING SUNDAE,” she writes.

It looks like this isn’t the work of a few lazy employees, but rather a brand overhaul at McDonald’s Australia.

If you look at the McDonald’s website for the US menu, you’ll notice an Oreo McFlurry boasts a topping “mixed in.”

But on the McDonald’s Australia site, the McFlurry is “topped” with candy and sauce.

Skelley says it’s been a subtle change over the last few years but OG McFlurry fans have had enough.

“WHY ARE WE PAYING $US4.95 FOR THIS WHEN WE COULD PAY $US2.95 FOR A SUNDAE WITH EXTRA M&MS???” she rants.

“STOP THE LIES, MCDONALD’S,” she adds.

