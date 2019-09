Here is an interactive map by Tableau Public for The Guardian showing where in the world all 34,392 McDonald’s restaurants are in a total of 116 countries.



You can see more cool data about McDonald’s at The Guardian.

Check out the map:



<a href=”#”><img alt=”Number of McDonald's restaurants by country, end of year shownClick a country in the map to view details below ” src=”http://public.tableausoftware.com/static/images/5M/5M39BPMN4/1_rss.png” style=”border: none” /></a>

