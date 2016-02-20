Man who has eaten McDonald's in 53 countries reveals who does it best

James McGowan has visited McDonald’s restaurants in 53 countries and has written more than 340 reviews about the food he’s tried on each trip.

Among the items he’s tried are tuna pies in Thailand, “sir sombreros” — or fried cheese shaped like sombreros — in Serbia, chicken sausage burgers in Malaysia, a crab croquette burger in Okinawa, Japan, and sweet potato fries in Singapore.

McGowan, a software developer, writes reviews of the food on his blog, McDonald’s Around the World.

Here’s a map of all the McDonald’s restaurants he has visited:

McGowan told theWall Street Journalthat more than two million people have visited his blog.

“Strangers say, if you’re fortunate enough to go to all these countries, why do you waste it on McDonald’s?” McGowan told the Journal. “I like sharing online. People seem to enjoy it. And I don’t gain weight.”

Forgot to post a link yesterday. Here’s my review of the Chicken Ham Pie from McDonald’s TH https://t.co/4pq5ocA54A pic.twitter.com/jHGhOHMWhS — Travelling McD’s (@TravellingMcDs) January 15, 2016

He said he doesn’t drink or smoke, so eating McDonald’s is his “vice.”

McGowan most recently tried a burger in Sapporo, Japan, featuring bacon, beef, cheese and mashed potatoes. He said it was “easily the the worst promo burger” he’s ever had in Japan.

New reader & old readers alike, enjoy my review of the mash potato-topped Hokkaido Burger! https://t.co/1Lwlfu2BC6 pic.twitter.com/KnH6HxKNJF — Travelling McD’s (@TravellingMcDs) February 19, 2016

He had better luck with Hokkaido Salmon Namtok Rice in Thailand, which he rated as 4.5 stars out of 5.

It features fried salmon chunks with white rice and a sauce made of ground chillies, fish sauce, lime juice, shallots and mint leaves.

Here’s some of the other McDonald’s food items that he’s tried around the world.

Promo photo v. what I was served. At least the pineapple made it… #wheresmychilli pic.twitter.com/4XWiI7eqOe — Travelling McD’s (@TravellingMcDs) December 1, 2015

3 reviews this time! Homestyle Chips, Chilli Cheese Tops & Chilli Dip all @ McD’s Denmark https://t.co/24iFk3QqFB pic.twitter.com/HrOXtllEqt — Travelling McD’s (@TravellingMcDs) December 2, 2015

My failed attempt at trying to review the Aloha Heat from HK. https://t.co/4yiBdX7uBQ pic.twitter.com/vJUrVjkX3m

— Travelling McD’s (@TravellingMcDs) January 22, 2016

McChurros have been promoted to the Regular Menu in Korea. Just in time for my review – https://t.co/DrqdImEKvB pic.twitter.com/BKIeI2O5Xg

— Travelling McD’s (@TravellingMcDs) February 2, 2016

Easily the ugliest burger I’ve ever had from McDonald’s Japan – Chicken Vegetable Burger http://t.co/wtBuWiRrgZ pic.twitter.com/z2fax14vi6

— Travelling McD’s (@TravellingMcDs) June 16, 2015

Garlic Onion Drumlets, available in Singapore for the next couple of weeks http://t.co/7ha4HNvlEC pic.twitter.com/5QmaEGDjaJ

— Travelling McD’s (@TravellingMcDs) May 4, 2015

The review @JetSetCD has been waiting for. The New York Bagel Burger, from McDonald’s Taiwan! http://t.co/BqcUHJmIAk pic.twitter.com/e69CX8VpXc

— Travelling McD’s (@TravellingMcDs) April 24, 2015

Away from Asia finally. The first of many new reviews from France – The 280 Recette Fromagère http://t.co/KMgwJZRos9 pic.twitter.com/nssTYM3y5W

— Travelling McD’s (@TravellingMcDs) July 30, 2014

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.