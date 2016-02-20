Man who has eaten McDonald's in 53 countries reveals who does it best

James McGowan has visited McDonald’s restaurants in 53 countries and has written more than 340 reviews about the food he’s tried on each trip.

Among the items he’s tried are tuna pies in Thailand, “sir sombreros” — or fried cheese shaped like sombreros — in Serbia, chicken sausage burgers in Malaysia, a crab croquette burger in Okinawa, Japan, and sweet potato fries in Singapore.

McGowan, a software developer, writes reviews of the food on his blog, McDonald’s Around the World.

Here’s a map of all the McDonald’s restaurants he has visited:

McGowan told theWall Street Journalthat more than two million people have visited his blog.

“Strangers say, if you’re fortunate enough to go to all these countries, why do you waste it on McDonald’s?” McGowan told the Journal. “I like sharing online. People seem to enjoy it. And I don’t gain weight.”

He said he doesn’t drink or smoke, so eating McDonald’s is his “vice.”

McGowan most recently tried a burger in Sapporo, Japan, featuring bacon, beef, cheese and mashed potatoes. He said it was “easily the the worst promo burger” he’s ever had in Japan.

He had better luck with Hokkaido Salmon Namtok Rice in Thailand, which he rated as 4.5 stars out of 5.

It features fried salmon chunks with white rice and a sauce made of ground chillies, fish sauce, lime juice, shallots and mint leaves.

Here’s some of the other McDonald’s food items that he’s tried around the world.

 

