McDonald's Asia Brings Down April Comparable Store Sales

By fizzedi on FlickrMcDonald’s is out with its April sales figures, and the numbers are worse than expected.

Global comparable store sales fell 0.6%, which was worse than the 0.48% decline expected.

“As we begin the second quarter against the backdrop of a persistently challenging macro environment, the McDonald’s System is aligned around executing our long-term strategies to drive sustained, profitable growth,” said CEO Don Thompson.

Here’s the regional breakdown:

  • U.S. up 0.7% (Est. down 0.05%)
  • Europe down 2.4% (Est. down 1.01%)
  • Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA) down 2.9% (down 1.44%)

