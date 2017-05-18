Australia, you can now order McDonald's on your phone

iStock

The day has come — you can now order a big Mac on your smartphone.

McDonald’s has today launched its “mymacca’s” app on the Apple App Store and Google Play, allowing iPhone and Android-using customers to order and pay for their meal online.

Using the new app they can also customise their meal, keep loyalty points, find special deals, as well as find and choose the restaurant location they wish to pick their burger and fries up from.

The launch of the app is part of the fast food giant’s strategy to become more innovative. It follows McDonald’s new in-restaurant digital self order kiosks and digital menu boards.

“We’re always listening to our customers and looking at ways we can evolve their experience through innovation,” Mark Wheeler, director of digital at McDonald’s Australia says.

“[The app will] take advantage of smartphone technology, and give our customers an experience that is as fast, easy and enjoyable as possible.”

Innovation is at the top of the list for traditional retailers right now as struggling restaurant chains try to find new ways to appeal to customers.

In the US, McDonald’s has been experimenting with delivery through UberEats as the offering become increasingly crucial for casual dining, or sit-down, restaurant chains, which are being hit hard by the retail apocalypse.

When asked whether the Australian branch of the business will also take on this approach, it said:

There is nothing confirmed at this stage for the Australian market however we are closely watching what happens overseas.

There are over 950 McDonald’s restaurants across Australia, employing more than 100,000 people.

