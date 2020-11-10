McDonald's reveals the McPlant, as the fast-food giant crafts plant-based burgers and 'chicken'

- McDonald’s is developing its own line of plant-based meat called “McPlant,” the company announced on Monday.
- “McPlant is crafted exclusively for McDonald’s, by McDonald’s,” said Ian Borden, the president of the company’s international business.
- Some markets will test the McPlant burger next year. The line could eventually include burgers, chicken substitutes, and more.
McDonald’s is making its own plant-based meat.
On Monday, the fast-food giant announced it is developing a new line of menu items called the “McPlant.”
“McPlant is crafted exclusively for McDonald’s, by McDonald’s,” Ian Borden, the president of the company’s international business, said in a presentation for investors on Monday.
Borden said that “McPlant” could include plant-based burgers, chicken substitutes, and other products. Some markets will test the plant-based McPlant burger next year.
According to Borden, the company believes it has a “proven, delicious-tasting product.”
“When customers are ready for it, it will be ready for them,” Borden said.
McDonald’s previously partnered with Beyond Meat to create a plant-based burger that was tested in Canada. The trial halted in April, with no plans of continuing the test.
