I compared every item from McDonald's and Wendy's breakfast menus side-by-side, and found the newcomer is better in several ways

Irene Jiang / Business Insider I compared McDonald’s entire breakfast menu against the one Wendy’s is rolling out in January.

Wendy’s is rolling out a new breakfast menu in January.

Wendy’s has never had luck with its breakfast menus, and that’s somewhat due to McDonald’s efforts to counter Wendy’s efforts.

McDonald’s breakfast is a fan favourite, but with the chain relying heavily on breakfast to win more visitors, it has a lot to lose if Wendy’s snags a significant market share of the breakfast business.

I compared every single distinct item on both menus in order to see how the two chains’ breakfast offerings stack up. I found that this time around, Wendy’s breakfast menu has some clear-cut advantages over McDonald’s.

Like the forces of good and evil, fire and ice, and people who put the toilet paper roll backward and people who put it on the right way, McDonald’s and Wendy’s are forever at odds with each other.

McDonald’s has long been the emperor of breakfast, but Wendy’s is looking to conquer some of the Golden Arches’ buttery territory. The pig-tailed would-be usurper is rolling out a breakfast menu nationwide in January 2020.

The last time Wendy’s tried to sell breakfast, McDonald’s did it’s best to make sure it was never a real threat. But things have changed: Wendy’s new breakfast menu is simpler and cheaper to make, and it will come in full force when it rides over the hill in January.

As these two fast-food titans sharpen their swords for January’s reckoning, we decided to pit their breakfast babies against each other in a cheesy, eggy, bacon-y battle.

So here you are: McDonald’s and Wendy’s entire breakfast menus, compared. I left out items I felt were redundant, like plain biscuits or sandwiches with just egg. I also left out items that weren’t exclusive to breakfast, such as McDonald’s yogurt parfait.

McDonald’s has McMuffins, McGriddles, biscuits, and bagel sandwiches. It also sells hotcakes, a homestyle breakfast, a breakfast burrito, and McCafe beverages.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Wendy’s breakfast menu includes biscuits, croissants, and breakfast roll sandwiches. There’s also a breakfast burrito, cold brew, and two kinds of Frostyccinos.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

MCDONALD’S — ICED COFFEE, $US2.69 — McDonald’s iced coffee comes with milk and sugar. It’s pleasant and drinkable, but the coffee flavour is underwhelming.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

MCDONALD’S — ICED MOCHA, $US2.99 — The iced mocha is another story. It’s rich, chocolatey, and actually quite beautiful for a three-dollar drink.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

MCDONALD’S — STRAWBERRY BANANA SMOOTHIE, $US3.69 — Unfortunately, the strawberry banana smoothie is just as sweet but no more fruity. All the flavour in this “smoothie” tasted very artificial.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

WENDY’S — SMALL CHOCOLATE FROSTYCCINO, $US2.49 — Somewhere between McDonald’s iced coffee and its mocha, this drink was milky, chocolatey, with a trace of coffee.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

WENDY’S — SMALL COLD BREW, $US2.29 — After the Frostyccino, the cold brew was sour, burnt, and watery.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

MCDONALD’S — BACON EGG AND CHEESE BISCUIT, $US4.19 — The bacon is flaccid, brown, and skimpy. The egg is fluffy but flavourless.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The highlights of this sandwich are the crumbly biscuit and tangy cheese.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

WENDY’S — BACON EGG AND CHEESE BISCUIT, $US2.89 — Never mind that this sandwich is much cheaper than its McDonald’s counterpart. The bacon is still lacklustre, but at least it’s crispy and visible.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The biscuit is a little undercooked, but this sandwich more than makes up for it with a fresh egg and savoury cheese.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

MCDONALD’S — SAUSAGE BISCUIT WITH EGG, $US3.99 — I learned that McDonald’s biscuits are inconsistent because this one was a stunner. Crispy, buttery, crumbly, yum.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The salty, flavorful sausage contrasted well with the plainer egg. Why didn’t this sandwich have cheese, though?

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

WENDY’S — SAUSAGE EGG AND CHEESE BISCUIT, $US2.89 — This was a solid sandwich, with cheese melted over egg, a tasty, spiced sausage, and a buttery, crumbly biscuit.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

But there was also a hint of lemon that was off-putting. It may have been kitchen cross-contamination, but I’m not sure where it was coming from.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

MCDONALD’S — MCCHICKEN BISCUIT, $US3.19 — If you’ve ever wondered, “what would a McChicken patty taste like in a biscuit,” this sandwich was made for you. It’s literally a McChicken patty in a biscuit.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I found it dry, boring, and low-effort. But if a McChicken patty in a biscuit sounds good to you, it will probably taste good, too.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

WENDY’S — HONEY BUTTER CHICKEN BISCUIT, $US2.59 — For less than the cost of a McChicken biscuit, you can get a real slab of fried chicken sandwiched between two buttered biscuit halves.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Yes, the chicken is crunchy, juicy, and real. But the real highlight here is the decadent maple butter, which brings biscuit and chicken together better than couple’s therapy could.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

MCDONALD’S — SAUSAGE EGG MCMUFFIN, $US3.99 — Oh, McMuffin, how can I sing the praises of thine many virtues? Chewy, soft, crispy, toasted, with a dusting of lovely corn grit.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Here, the delectable sausage finds its home between a melted slice of American cheese and a round, fresh egg with a golden yolk.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

WENDY’S — SAUSAGE EGG AND CHEESE SANDWICH, $US3.49 — As far as I can tell, Wendy’s classic sandwiches are sort of like McMuffins. The bun is soft, chewy, and finely dusted with corn grit. If only it was toasted.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

This sandwich is tasty and balanced. The fried egg and melted cheese were a star duo, while the spicy sausage brought out the best in both.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

MCDONALD’S — EGG MCMUFFIN, $US3.99 — The Egg McMuffin is the sandwich that changed fast-food breakfast forever: an eggs Benedict to-go, the flavours of the Egg McMuffin have been beloved for nearly half a century.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

But even with practice, sometimes we make mistakes. In this one, the ham was tough and the bread burnt, even though the egg was perfect.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

WENDY’S — BACON EGG AND CHEESE SANDWICH, $US3.49 — This is the closest thing Wendy’s has to an Egg McMuffin. It has bacon instead of ham, but it has a fresh egg, melted cheese, and a soft, chewy bun.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The bacon has more of a chance to stand out here as the only crispy element of a chewy sandwich. But I can’t say I prefer this to a McMuffin.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

MCDONALD’S — SAUSAGE BURRITO, $US1.99 — For some reason, McDonald’s has a breakfast burrito on its menu. It has sausage, egg, and cheese. I ordered it with hot sauce, but that came on the side.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

As a result, I had some egg, cheese, and a bite of sausage wrapped up in a tortilla. Not terrible, but not terribly exciting either.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

WENDY’S — SAUSAGE EGG AND CHEESE BURRITO, $US1.39 — Wendy also has a sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast burrito, for some reason. And somehow, it’s even worse than McDonald’s.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Where’s the meat? Only God and Wendy know what happened to the sausage in this burrito. And the flavour. And moisture. Just avoid. Avoid!

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

MCDONALD’S — BACON EGG AND CHEESE MCGRIDDLE, $US4.19 — McGriddles are sweet, syrupy, and soft to the point of being mushy. They’d be great snack cakes. As sandwich buns, they’re hit or miss.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The jello-like egg is kind of disconcerting between two sweet buns. The bacon didn’t do much. This sandwich was mostly just confusing.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

WENDY’S — BACON EGG AND CHEESE CROISSANT, $US3.59 — Wendy’s croissant bun is perfectly acceptable. It’s flaky and soft, with a hint of sweetness.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

You can definitely taste the bacon in this one, and it’s a fairly well-balanced sandwich overall.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

MCDONALD’S — SAUSAGE EGG AND CHEESE MCGRIDDLE, $US4.29 — Everything in this sandwich is very, very soft and requires little to no chewing effort.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

It’s also surprisingly delicious. The salty sausage holds its weight against the sweet McGriddles. The egg is mostly filler.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

WENDY’S — SAUSAGE EGG AND CHEESE CROISSANT, $US3.59 — This croissant had a slightly less appealing bun. And much like the sausage McGriddle, the sausage egg and cheese croissant was made of mushy things.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Those who find it difficult to chew food will find comfort in the existence of two such sandwiches at major chains.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

MCDONALD’S — CHICKEN MCGRIDDLE, $US3.39 — OK, remember how the McChicken biscuit was just a McChicken patty in a biscuit? Well, this is the McGriddle equivalent.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

It’s like a discount chicken and waffles, but with much more muted flavours and without any of that dish’s iconic crunchy, sticky texture.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

WENDY’S — MAPLE BACON CHICKEN CROISSANT, $US3.99 — I’m not exaggerating when I say: everything about this sandwich is perfect. The chicken and bacon are crispy, the croissant soft, buttery, and flaky, and the maple butter unifies it all.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

This is Wendy’s star player. McDonald’s doesn’t have anything that comes close, and neither does any other chain out there.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

MCDONALD’S — BIG BREAKFAST WITH HOTCAKES, $US5.69 — This morning feast has everything you could want from a McDonald’s breakfast except bacon.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

McDonald’s distinguishes itself with hotcakes that are actually pretty decent for pancakes that come in a plastic container.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

They’re soft, chewy, and absorb a generous amount of syrup.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The rest of the breakfast was essentially a deconstructed sausage biscuit with egg.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The most potent weapon in McDonald’s breakfast arsenal, in my opinion, is the hash brown.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Crispy outside, soft inside, it’s the perfect potato companion to any morning meal.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

WENDY’S — SEASONED HOMESTYLE POTATOES, $US1.29 — Enter Wendy’s homestyle potatoes.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Golden, crispy, bursting with seasoning and flavour, I have to admit these are even better than my beloved hash browns.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

MCDONALD’S — BACON EGG AND CHEESE BAGEL, $US4.49 — Three syllables for this sandwich: disgusting.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Every sandwich looks the same inside. The dusty-dry and lifeless bagel makes each bite unbearable.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

MCDONALD’S — SAUSAGE EGG AND CHEESE BAGEL, $US4.39 — McDonald’s sausage always packs a bigger flavour punch than its bacon, but oh god…

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

This “bagel” is unforgivable.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

WENDY’S — BREAKFAST BACONATOR, $US3.99 — This is basically a Wendy’s Baconator with two square sausage patties in place of plain beef ones. It’s hearty, heavy, and deeply satisfying.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The only thing I don’t love about it is the burger bun, which feels like a boring choice of breakfast bun.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Savoury sausage, crispy bacon, fresh fried egg, and melty cheese: this sandwich is otherwise perfect.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

McDonald’s breakfast has several things going for it. First, its McCafé drinks line offers a wide selection of cheap, pretty decent beverages.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Its biscuits are slightly better than Wendy’s biscuits. And McDonald’s has some individual flavours down, as well as a solid non-sandwich option.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Its hard-hitter remains the McMuffin, which is still one of the most perfect egg-based breakfast sandwiches in the fast-food canon.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

However, McDonald’s more adventurous items— the McGriddle, the bagel sandwiches — are poorly balanced. And the new McChicken items feel terribly lazy — a McChicken patty slapped on existing breakfast buns.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

But overall, Wendy’s breakfast is cheaper than McDonald’s and offers largely the same, sometimes better items.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Wendy’s secret weapon come January are its crispy chicken concoctions. The chicken is good, and the accoutrements are better. The flavours are intentional.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Wendy’s may have failed at breakfast before, but this time, it stands a non-zero chance against the breakfast behemoth that is McDonald’s. Winner, winner, chicken … breakfast?

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

