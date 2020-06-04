McDonald's, Amazon, H&M and more donate millions of dollars to racial justice organisations

Joe Raedle/Getty Images McDonald’s is donating $US1 million to racial justice organisations.

Dozens of fast-food chains, retailers, and brands have spoken out against racial injustice in posts on social media over the past week.

Many are now taking it a step further by donating hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars to racial justice organisations.

Amazon, H&M, McDonald’s, and Gap Inc are among the world’s biggest chains to do so. Here’s who else.

Over the past week, dozens of fast-food chains, retailers, and brands around the world have come out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and have spoken out against racial injustice in posts on social media.

Some of these companies are now taking it a step further and pledging hundreds and thousands or even millions of dollars to racial justice organisations.

Amazon, H&M, McDonald’s, and Gap Inc are among the world’s biggest chains to be doing so. Here’s what they’re donating:

Glossier is donating $US1 million to racial justice organisations and Black-owned beauty businesses

Glossier

Glosser announced in an Instagram post over the weekend that it would donate $US500,000 to various organisation that are focused on combating racial injustice, including Black Lives Matter, The NAACP Legal Defence and Educational Fund, and We The Protesters.

It also said it would donate an additional $US500,000 in grants to Black-owned beauty businesses.

“We see you and are with you,” the company said.

Etsy is donating $US1 million to organisations that work in criminal justice reform and assist Black-led institutions

Reuters

Etsy’s CEO Josh Silverman said the company will donate $US500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative, $US500,000 to Borealis Philanthropy’s Black-Led Movement Fund, and match any employee donations.

“We stand in solidarity with our employees and communities who are voicing their anguish, anger, and deep frustration with systems that oppress and devalue Black lives,” he said in a statement.

He continued: “We stand against police brutality in all forms. We stand against a criminal justice system that disproportionately targets Black Americans. We stand against the widespread disenfranchisement of Black and Brown communities whose voices are silenced at the polls.”

Gap Inc is donating $US250,000 to Black Lives Matter causes

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz People pass by the GAP clothing retail store in Manhattan.

Gap Inc, one of the largest retail companies in the US, pledged $US250,000 across its brands to two organisations fighting racism: The National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) and Embrace Race.

Lululemon is donating $US100,000 to a non-profit that uses donations to bail out protesters

Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images

Lululemon announced in an Instagram post that it would donate $US100,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a non-profit organisation that uses donations to pay criminal bail for those who can’t afford it.

Fashion Nova is pledging $US1 million to support awareness campaigns and community activism

Fashion Nova

Fast-fashion company Fashion Nova announced on Wednesday that it is pledging $US1 million in donations throughout 2020 to various organisations fighting for racial equality and raising awareness about the issue.

“To start, we will donate to organisations fighting for change: Black Lives Matter, NAACP Legal and Education Fund and Know Your Rights Camp. We will continue to update you as we make progress in supporting additional organisations and initiatives,” the company said.

Amazon is donating $US10 million to social justice organisations

Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Amazon said it would donate $US10 million to various organisations that are “working to bring about social justice and improve the lives of Black and African Americans,” it said.

These groups include the NAACP, Brennan Centre for Justice, and the Equal Justice Initiative.

“Together, we stand in solidarity with the Black community-our employees, customers, and partners-in the fight against systemic racism and injustice,” it said.

McDonald’s is donating $US1 million to racial justice organisations

Rui Vieira/PA Images/Getty Images McDonald’s logo.

McDonald’s US chief, Joe Erlinger, addressed the George Floyd protests in an open letter on Saturday, saying that historically McDonald’s has “tended to stay silent” on issues that do not directly involve its business.

However, he was “appalled by recent events in Louisville, Georgia, New York, and Minneapolis.”

“I will not speak to – nor will I claim to fully understand – how events like these affect African Americans and people of colour,” he said. “However, I see and recognise the impact these events have at an individual and collective level. And, when any member of our McFamily hurts, we all hurt.”

Business Insider’s Kate Taylor later reported that McDonald’s planned to donate $US1 million to the National Urban League and the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP).

They were one of us: Trayvon Martin. Michael Brown. Alton Sterling. Botham Jean. Atatiana Jefferson. Ahmaud Arbery. George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/s1UhP5vncv — McDonald's (@McDonalds) June 3, 2020

Peloton is donating $US500,000 to a civil rights law firm fighting for racial justice

Peloton

Peloton’s CEO John Foley said the company would donate $US500,000 to the NAACP Legal Defence and Educational Fund – a law firm fighting for racial justice; he encouraged its customers to do the same.

“The Black community is hurting. Our Black Members, instructors, music partners and employees are hurting. #BlackLivesMatter, and it’s time to take action,” Foley said.

Warby Parker has pledged $US1 million to various organisations combating racism

Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Direct-to-consumer glasses and sunglasses brand Warby Parker said it would donate $US1 million to organisations “combating systemic racism.”

“We are heartbroken and angered by how pervasive hatred and racial injustice still are in this country. Equality is one of our core tenets,” it said.

The company has not yet specified which organisations will receive its donation.

H&M donates $US500,000 to three organisations fighting racial injustice

REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Fast-fashion powerhouse H&M has pledged $US500,000 to the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP), American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), and Colour of Change.

“We support these organisations in their efforts for justice, economic rights and democratic empowerment,” the company wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news.

Levi’s pledged $US200,000 in donations and grants

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Levi’s is donating $US100,000 to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and $US100,000 in grants to Live Free USA, an organisation that is working to end mass incarceration.

Aritzia is donating $US100,000 to Black Lives Matter causes

Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Canadian fashion chain Aritzia said it would donate $US100,000 to Black Lives Matter and the NAACP.

In an Instagram post announcing the news, it said: “No words, no post on Instagram, no amount of donations will ever be enough. But action inspires actions inspires change. And we are all in this together.”

