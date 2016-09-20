McDonald's is making long-awaited changes to its all-day breakfast menu

McDonald’s is making some long-awaited changes to its all-day breakfast menu.

On Wednesday, the fast-food chain is adding McGriddle sandwiches to the all-day menu and making both McMuffin and biscuit sandwiches available at all restaurants.

Prior to the changes, McDonald’s restaurants served either McMuffin sandwiches or biscuit sandwiches — not both — as part of the all-day breakfast menu.

That caused some confusion and disappointment among many customers when the new menu first rolled out.

The newly expanded all-day breakfast menu will include: egg McMuffins; sausage McMuffins with egg; sausage McMuffins; bacon, egg, and cheese biscuits; sausage biscuits with egg; sausage biscuits; sausage biscuits, bacon, egg, and cheese McGriddles; sausage, egg, and cheese McGriddles; sausage McGriddles; Hotcakes; Hotcakes and sausage, sausage burritos; fruit and maple oatmeal, fruit and yogurt parfait; and in some restaurants, hash browns.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.