Mcdonald's all-day breakfast has a huge catch

McDonald’s fans have begged the chain for years to serve its breakfast menu past 10:30 a.m.

McDonald’s will finally answer their prayers next month with the rollout of an all-day breakfast menu.

But there’s a huge catch.

The all-day menu will be limited to only a couple breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, and sides.

McDonald’s restaurants will serve either McMuffin sandwiches or biscuit sandwiches — not both — depending on local preferences, according to the company.

The restaurants serving McMuffin sandwiches will only serve three kinds: The egg McMuffin, the sausage McMuffin with egg, and the sausage McMuffin.

Those serving biscuit sandwiches will also have three options: The bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit, the sausage biscuit with egg, and the sausage biscuit.

Pancakes, sausage burritos, yogurt and oatmeal will also be on the menu.

McGriddles and bagels won’t be available. Hash browns may be available at some restaurants.

McDonald’s is limiting the menu to prevent kitchens from getting overwhelmed by cooking breakfast and burgers at the same time.

The chain has previously said it doesn’t serve 24-hour breakfast because its grills aren’t big enough to handle breakfast and lunch items.

“It comes down to the sheer size of kitchen grills,” the company said on its website. “They simply don’t have the room for all of our menu options at one time — especially considering we use our grill to prepare many items on our breakfast menu.”

Franchisees are adding equipment like extra grills and toasters to accommodate the new breakfast hours.

