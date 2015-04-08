McDonald's just revealed its biggest burger

McDonald’s is launching a new burger that will be even bigger than the Quarter Pounder.

The chain is adding a Sirloin Third Pounder to the menu, with patties that weight about 1.3 ounces more than the Quarter Pounder.

The limited-time sandwich will cost $US4.99 in most markets, the AP reports.

Some restaurants in the New York area have already begun offering the burgers, which have the biggest beef patties on the menu, according to posts on social media.

The sandwich is apparently served on a wooden paddle.