McDonald's Is Adding More Desserts To Compete With Dunkin' And Dairy Queen

The days of McDonald’s meager selection of apple pies, hot fudge sundaes and milkshakes are nearing an end. The fast food monolith wants to turn into a “dessert destination,” and that means lots of new products, reports Emily Bryson York at the Los Angeles Times.



Dessert sales are a relatively small business for McDonald’s, but it wants to change that. When folks to go McDonald’s, they usually buy desserts as add-ons to their meals. Now, McDonald’s wants those desserts to be able to stand on their own.

What desserts are in the pipeline?

Pies have traditionally been McDonald’s best-sellers, and its planning to expand the line with S’More pies and strawberry creme pies. McDonald’s USA marketing director Adam Salgado assured York that “these are just some examples of things we’re looking at.”

He also said that the new concoctions won’t require new equipment, so it’s possible that McDonald’s is looking to expand its McFlurry line of shakes and its sundaes too. No word on whether or not McDonald’s will amp up marketing for its upcoming desserts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.